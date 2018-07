12:00 p.m. Saint Lucia weather report

12:00 NOON WEATHER REPORT

DATE: 25TH JULY, 2018

FORECASTER: E. FRANCIS

PRESENT WEATHER AT HEWANORRA AIRPORT IS FAIR.

PRESENT WEATHER AT GFL CHARLES AIRPORT IS PARTLY CLOUDY.

PRESENT TEMPERATURE AT HEWANORRA AIRPORT IS 30 C OR 86 F.

LAST NIGHT’S MINIMUM TEMPERATURE AT HEWANORRA AIRPORT WAS 27 C OR 81 F.

WIND AT HEWANORRA AIRPORT IS BLOWING FROM THE EAST-SOUTHEAST AT 16 MPH OR 26 KM/H.

RAINFALL IN THE 24 HOUR PERIOD THAT ENDED AT 8:00 AM TODAY:

AT HEWANORRA AIRPORT: 0.1 MM. AT GFL CHARLES AIRPORT: TRACE.

TOTAL RAINFALL FOR THE MONTH OF JULY SO FAR:

AT HEWANORRA AIRPORT: 51.4 MM. AT GFL CHARLES AIRPORT: 110.4 MM.

SUNSET TODAY: 6:34 PM.

SUNRISE TOMORROW: 5:46 AM.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

WINDS WILL BE BLOWING FROM BETWEEN THE EAST AND EAST-SOUTHEAST NEAR 18 MPH OR 30 KM/H, WITH A FEW GUSTS.

WEATHER: FAIR SKIES AT FIRST. AN INCREASE IN CLOUDINESS WITH SOME SCATTERED SHOWERS IS EXPECTED FROM LATE AFTERNOON INTO TONIGHT.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

TIDES FOR CASTRIES HARBOUR: HIGH AT 3:13 PM…LOW AT 7:42 PM.

TIDES FOR VIEUX FORT BAY: HIGH AT 4:20 PM…LOW AT 9:09 PM.

SEAS: MODERATE TO LOCALLY ROUGH WITH WAVES AND NORTHEASTERLY AND EASTERLY SWELLS 4 TO 7 FEET OR 1.2 TO 2.1 METRES.

SMALL CRAFT OPERATORS AND SEA BATHERS ARE ADVISED TO EXERCISE CAUTION DUETO ABOVE NORMAL SEAS.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES, BECOMING CLOUDY AT TIMES WITH SOME SCATTERED SHOWERS.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

MOISTURE AND INSTABILITY ASSOCIATED WITH A TROPICAL WAVE OVER THE EASTERN CARIBBEAN REGION WILL CAUSE OCCASIONAL CLOUDINESS AND SCATTERED SHOWERS OVER PARTS OF THE REGION DURING THE NEXT 24 HOURS.

TWO OTHER TROPICAL WAVES LOCATED OVER THE CENTRAL AND EASTERN TROPICAL ATLANTIC ARE MOVING WESTWARD NEAR 21 MPH OR 33 KM/H.

TROPICAL CYCLONE FORMATION IS NOT EXPECTED OVER THE TROPICAL ATLANTIC DURING THE NEXT FIVE DAYS.