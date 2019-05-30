120 in Saint Lucia to get training in seaweed disposal and manufacturing

(PRESS RELEASE) — The National Conservation Authority (NCA) in collaboration with the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), Department of Agriculture, Fisheries, Natural Resources and Cooperatives, the Ministry of Equity, Social Justice, Local Government and Empowerment and the National Apprenticeship Program will be conducting training exercises targeting 120 individuals on the proper method of handling sargassum seaweed for manufacturing as well as for disposal.

These trainees are residents of four communities adversely impacted by the influx of the sargassum, namely Dennery, Praslin, Micoud and Vieux Fort.

The training exercise, which will commence on May 29, 2019 and conclude on June 3, 2019, aims to prepare these individuals to participate in the implementation phase designed to last for nine months in the first instance.

The NCA has worked and continues to work closely with Algas Organics, a local entity involved in converting sargasssum into value-added products, by providing the company with over 160,000 pounds of sargassum.

This sargassum project will not only create employment for residents in the targeted communities but will also ensure that these communities do not continue to be affected by the large influx of the seaweed.

The National Conservation Authority is a statutory organization which is an entity of the Ministry of Equity, Social Justice, Local Government and Empowerment. It was established by an Act of Parliament in 1999 and its mandate includes the identification, management and conservation of natural assets including beaches, coastal and protected areas.

The first training is scheduled for Vieux Fort on May 29, 2019.

