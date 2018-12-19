“12 Shades of Hilford D. A. Deterville Q. C.” 1944-2014 – Tributes to an Outstanding Saint Lucian Son

(PRESS RELEASE) — Thecla Deterville, Managing Director of Celestial Self Development Corporation (CSDC), is pleased to announce the publication of our first book in honour of the late Hilford D.A. Deterville 1944-2014 titled “12 Shades of Hilford D. A. Deterville Q. C.” – Tributes to an Outstanding Saint Lucian Son.”

The family of the late Hilford D. A. Deterville will be hosting the official book launch on December 22nd 2018.

The book is primarily a compilation of tributes from family, friends and colleagues. These were delivered following his passing at a memorial in Toronto, at the special sitting of the High Court and includes the eulogy delivered at his funeral service by his long standing friend Calixte George.

The idea of using the material for a book came from the manner in which Calixte presented the eulogy highlighting Hilford’s contribution under the following headings: 1. The Perfect Gentleman from La Pansee; 2. Homo Samarianus – Samarian Man; 3. Homo Caribbeanus – Caribbean Man; 4. The Nationalist & The Forum; 5. Homo Justicia – Man of Justice; 6. The Teacher/Educator; 7. Trade Unionist; 8. Negotiator; 9. Homo Politicua – Political Man; 10. Homo Technologiae – Man of Technology; 11. Homo Familias – Family Man; 12. Homo Dei – Man of God.

“12 Shades” gives readers an insight into the type of man Hilford Deterville was, his passion, and the effect he had on the lives of all those who had the privilege of interacting with him during his life’s journey.

The family of the late Hilford Deterville, since his passing, has registered “The Hilford D.A. Deterville Memorial Foundation Inc”, a not-for-profit organisation with the primary purpose of providing scholarships for children with capacity, but limited means, to pursue secondary and tertiary education. Also, to support the arts and cultural activities and continuing legal education. A committee will be established to guide the decision-making process following set criteria.

All proceeds from the sale of the book will go to that foundation. The foundation is derived from Hilford’s strong belief in Sir Arthur Lewis’ famous quote, “The fundamental cure for poverty is not money but knowledge”, and he was a living example of that.

The book design and layout was done by Ms. Alice M. Noel and edited by Mr. Guy Ellis.

For more information contact Celestial Self Development Centre, (758) 453-1924, [email protected]