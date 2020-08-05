12 p.m. August 5, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

12:00 noon Weather Report

Date: 05th August 2020

Forecaster: Vigil Saltibus

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is partly cloudy with showers nearby.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is partly cloudy.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 31°C or 88°F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 27°C or 81°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 20 mph or 31 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 8:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 0.6 mm at GFL Charles Airport: 0.3 mm.

Total rainfall for the month of August so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 3.3 mm at GFL Charles Airport: 2.6 mm.

Sunset today: 6:30 pm. Sunrise tomorrow: 5:49 am.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from the east near 17 mph or 28 km/h, becoming lighter at times.

Weather: Fair skies becoming cloudy at times with a few scattered showers today.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: High at 5:24 pm…Low at 10:33 pm.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 12:31 pm…High at 6:31 pm…Low at 12:00 am.

Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 3 to 5 feet or 0.9 to 1.5 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Fair skies with a few showers today. Tomorrow, cloudy with scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Weak unstable conditions in the atmosphere over the region will cause a few scattered showers over the Lesser Antilles during the next 24 hours.

A tropical wave located about 471 miles or 758 km east of the Lesser Antilles is moving westward near 20 mph or 31 km/h. This wave is expected to generate an increase in cloudiness, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms over the Eastern Caribbean region from Thursday.

Two other tropical waves located over the central and eastern tropical Atlantic are moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h.