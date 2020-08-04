12 p.m. August 4, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

12:00 noon Weather Report

Date: 04th August 2020

Forecaster: Lemuel O’Shaughnessy

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is cloudy.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is partly cloudy.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 31°C or 88°F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 26°C or 79°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 20 mph or 31 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 8:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 2.2 mm At GFL Charles Airport: trace.

Total rainfall for the month of August so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 2.7 mm At GFL Charles Airport: 2.3 mm.

Sunset today: 6:30 pm Sunrise tomorrow: 5:49 am.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from the east near 17 mph or 28 km/h, becoming lighter at times.

Weather: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy skies with a few brief showers.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: High at 4:54 pm… Low at 09:48 pm.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: High at 6:01 pm… Low at 11:15 pm.

Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 3 to 5 feet or 0.9 to 1.5 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Fair to partly cloudy and hazy skies with a few showers.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

The Atlantic high-pressure system will generate light to moderate easterly winds across the Eastern Caribbean region during the next 24 hours. A drier and more stable atmosphere will limit shower activity over the region during the next two days.

A tropical wave located over the central Tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 17 mph or 28 km/h. This wave is expected to cause an increase in cloudiness with some scattered showers and possibly isolated thunderstorms over the Eastern Caribbean region from Thursday.

Two other tropical waves located over the eastern and far eastern Tropical Atlantic are both moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h.