12 p.m. August 3, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

12:00 noon Weather Report

Date: 03rd August 2020

Forecasters: Hyacinthia Camille & Maclean Jn Baptiste

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is partly cloudy with showers nearby.

Present weather at George FL Charles Airport is fair.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 31°C or 88°F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 28°C or 82°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 17 mph or 28 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 8:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: nil At George FL Charles Airport: trace.

Total rainfall for the month of August so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 0.5 mm At George FL Charles Airport: 2.3 mm.

Sunset today: 6:31 pm Sunrise tomorrow: 5:48 am

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from between the east-southeast and east near 14 mph or 22 km/h, becoming lighter at times.

Weather: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a few showers at first, becoming increasingly cloudy with some scattered showers by tomorrow morning.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: High at 4:24 pm… Low at 09:02 pm.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: High at 5:31 pm… Low at 10:29 pm.

Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 3 to 5 feet or 0.9 to 1.5 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Over the northern Leeward Islands and extreme southern portion of the region, it will be partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms. Elsewhere, fair to partly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Moist unstable conditions in the atmosphere over the northern and extreme southern portions of our region, will cause some cloudy periods with showers and possibly isolated thunderstorms over those areas during the next 24 hours.

An area of disturbed weather located a few hundred miles north of the northern Leeward Islands has the potential for some slow development over the next few days and a tropical depression could from later this week. However, the system is forecast to move northwestward over the open ocean and is not expected to pose a threat to our region.

Two tropical waves located over the Central and far Eastern Tropical Atlantic are both moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h.