12 p.m. August 16, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

12:00 Pm Weather Report

Date: 16th August 2020

Forecaster: EMMANUEL DESCARTES

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is partly cloudy and hazy.

Present weather at gfl GFL Charles Airport is cloudy and hazy.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 32°C or 90°F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 27°C or 81°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 21 mph or 33 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 8:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 1.6 mm. At GFL Charles Airport: 0.4 mm

Total rainfall for the month of August so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 40.5 mm At GFL Charles Airport: 48.1 mm

Sunset today: 6:25 pm. Sunrise tomorrow: 5:50 am.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from the east northeast near 18 mph or 30 km/h.

Weather: Partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy skies with a few scattered showers at first. An increase in cloudiness and shower activity is expected late tonight as a fast moving tropical wave approaches the islands.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: High at 2:44 pm… Low at 7:02 pm.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: High at 3:51 pm… Low at 8:29 pm.

Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 3 to 6 feet or 0.9 to 1.8 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy skies with a few scattered showers at first. An increase in cloudiness and shower activity is expected late tonight as a fast-moving tropical wave approaches the islands.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

A fast-moving tropical wave is expected to cause an increase in cloudiness and shower activity over the islands during the next 24 hours. This wave has a low chance of development once it reaches the Caribbean sea.

A second tropical wave located over the Eastern Tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h.

A third tropical wave located just west of the coast of Africa is moving westward at 15 mph or 24 km/h. Some development of this wave is possible by the middle to latter part of the week as environment conditions become more conducive while the system is over the Central Tropical Atlantic.

….Josephine loses organization as it passes to the north of the Virgin Islands….

At 11:00 am today, the centre of Tropical Depression Josephine was located near latitude 20.4 north, longitude 65.0 west or about 195 miles or 315 kilometres northwest of the northern Leeward Islands. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph or 55 km/h with higher gusts. Additional weakening is forecast and Josephine is expected to become a remnant low or dissipate by Monday.

The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph or 20 km/h, and this general motion is expected to continue through today.

Interests in the northern Leeward Islands should monitor the progress of this system.