12 p.m. August 15, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

12:00 noon Weather Report

Date: 15th August 2020

Forecaster: Avlon Charlery

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is fair.

Present weather at GFL Charles is Partly cloudy.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 31°C or 88°F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 28°C or 82°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 15 mph or 24 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 8:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: nil At GFL Charles: Trace

Total rainfall for the month of August so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 38.9 mm At GFL Charles:47.7 mm

Sunset today: 6:25 pm Sunrise tomorrow: 5:50 am

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from the east near 14 mph or 22 km/h, becoming lighter at times.

Weather: Partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times with scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: High at 2:04 pm… Low at 6:10 pm

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: High at 3:11 pm… Low at 7:37 pm

Seas: Moderate with waves 4 to 6 feet or 1.2 to 1.8 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Partly cloudy, occasionally becoming cloudy with scattered showers and possibly isolated thunderstorms.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Moisture and instability associated with Tropical Storm Josephine will cause scattered showers and possible isolated thunderstorms over the Eastern Caribbean region during the next 24 hours.

At 11:00 am today, the centre of Tropical Storm Josephine was located near latitude 19.1 north, longitude 60.2 west or about 200 miles or 320 kilometres east of the northern Leeward Islands. Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph or 75 km/h with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected through today. After that, Josephine is expected to weaken as it encounters unfavorable upper-level winds.

Josephine is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph or 26 km/h, and this general motion is expected to continue for the next day or two. On the forecast track, the centre of Josephine is expected to pass to the northeast of the Leeward Islands over the weekend.

Interests in the Leeward Islands should continue to closely monitor the progress of this system.

Josephine does not pose a direct threat to Saint Lucia and the rest of the Windward Islands, however, the Saint Lucia Meteorological Services will continue to monitor the progress of the system.

A tropical wave located over the Central tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h.

( 0 ) ( 0 )