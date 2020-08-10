12 p.m. August 10, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

12:00 noon Weather Report

Date: 10th August 2020

Forecaster: Maclean Jn Baptiste

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is cloudy.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is cloudy.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 30°C or 86°F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 27°C or 81°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 16 mph or 26 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 8:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 0.3 mm. AT GFL Charles Airport: nil.

Total rainfall for the month of August so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 18.7 mm. AT GFL Charles Airport: 21.7 mm.

Sunset today: 6:28 pm Sunrise tomorrow: 5:50 am

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from between the east and east-northeast near 17 mph or 28 km/h.

Weather: Partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a few scattered showers.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 1:44 pm…High at 8:13 pm.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 3:11 pm…High at 9:20 pm.

Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 3 to 5 feet or 0.9 to 1.5 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with some scattered showers and a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms over the southern Lesser Antilles. Elsewhere, fair to occasionally cloudy skies with a few showers.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Moisture and instability in the lower levels of the atmosphere over the Lesser Antilles will cause some showers and possibly isolated thunderstorms to develop over parts of the region during the forecast period.

A tropical wave located several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles is moving westward at about 15 mph or 24 km/h. This wave is expected to cause cloudiness, showers and isolated thunderstorms over the region from late Tuesday into Wednesday.

A third tropical wave, located over the Central Atlantic, is moving westward at about 15 mph or 24 km/h. Environmental conditions appear to be conducive for further development of this system. This wave has a medium chance of developing into a tropical depression during the next day or two.