12 noon September 9, 2019 Saint Lucia weather report

12:00 noon Weather Report

Date: 09th September, 2019

Forecaster: E. Francis

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is partly cloudy.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is partly cloudy with showers neaby.

Present temperature at Hewanorra airport is 31 c or 88 f.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 27 c or 81 f.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east-southeast at

13 mph or 20 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 8:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: Trace. At GFL Charles Airport: 1.5 mm.

Total rainfall for the month of September so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 23.6 mm. At GFL Charles Airport: 25.3 mm.

Sunset today: 6:09 pm. Sunrise tomorrow: 5:52 am.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from between the east-southeast and east-northeast

near 13 mph or 20 km/h, becoming lighter and variable at times.

Weather: Partly cloudy skies, becoming cloudy at times with some

scattered showers and possible isolated thunderstorms.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: High at 1:47 pm… Low at 6:11 pm.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: High at 2:54 pm… Low at 7:38 pm.

Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 3 to 5 feet or 0.9 to 1.5 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Partly cloudy skies, becoming cloudy at times with some scattered showers and possible isolated thunderstorms.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

A tropical wave located just east of the region is moving westward near 12 mph or 19 km/h. This wave will bring in some cloudiness, showers and possibly isolated thunderstorms mainly over the southern portion of the Lesser Antilles today into tomorrow.

A weak area of low pressure, associated with a tropical wave is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the Central Tropical Atlantic. This system is moving westward near 23 mph or 37 km/h. Some slow development of this system is possible during the next two or three days before upper-level winds become unfavourable for tropical cyclone formation.

A third tropical wave located over the Far Eastern Tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 12 mph or 19 km/h.

