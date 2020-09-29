12 noon September 29, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

12:00 noon Weather Report

Date: 29th September 2020

Forecaster: Lemuel O’Shaughnessy

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is partly cloudy.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is cloudy with showers and thunderstorms.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 32°C or 90°F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 26°C or 79°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 17 mph or 28 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 8:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 2.8 mm. At GFL Charles Airport: 12.5 mm.

Total rainfall for the month of September so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 96.5 mm. At GFL Charles Airport: 71.0 mm.

Sunset today: 5:54 pm Sunrise tomorrow: 5:53 am.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from the east near 17 mph or 28 km/h.

Weather: Partly cloudy skies, occasionally becoming cloudy with some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: High at 2:44 pm… Low at 8:06 pm.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: High at 3:51 pm… Low at 9:33 pm.

Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 3 to 5 feet or 0.9 to 1.5 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies, with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Moist and unstable conditions associated with a tropical wave just east of the

Lesser Antilles will cause cloudiness, showers and isolated thunderstorms over theEastern Caribbean region during the next 24 hours.

Another tropical wave located over the central Tropical Atlantic is moving

westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h. This wave is expected to bring cloudiness, heavy showers and thunderstorms over our region from Thursday into Friday.

A third tropical wave located over the eastern Tropical Atlantic is moving

westward near 15 mph or 25 km/h.

