12 noon September 25, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

12:00 noon Weather Report

Date: 25th September 2020

Forecasters: Hyacinthia Camille and Venantius Descartes

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is fair.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is cloudy.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 32°C or 84°F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 27°C or 81°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the southeast at 12 mph or 19 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 8:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: trace

At GFL Charles Airport: trace.

Total rainfall for the month of September so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 45.3 mm At GFL Charles Airport: 32.5 mm.

Sunset today: 5:57 pm Sunrise tomorrow: 5:53 am

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from between the east and east-northeast near 12 mph or 19 km/h, becoming lighter at times.

Weather: Fair skies, becoming occasionally cloudy, with a few scattered showers and a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: High at present… Low at 4:05 pm.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: High at 01:19 pm… Low at 5:32 pm.

Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 3 to 6 feet or 0.9 to 1.8 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Partly cloudy skies becoming cloudy with some scattered showers and a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Weak unstable conditions may cause some scattered showers and possibly isolated thunderstorms over the Lesser Antilles during the forecast period.

Two tropical waves located over the central tropical Atlantic are both moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h.

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected over the tropical Atlantic during the next five days.

( 0 ) ( 0 )