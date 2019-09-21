12 noon September 21, 2019 Saint Lucia weather update

Share This On:

12:00 noon Weather Report

Date: 21st September 2019

Forecaster: E. Francis

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is partly cloudy.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is partly cloudy.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 31 °C or 88 °F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 28 °C or 82 ° F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 26 mph or 43 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 8:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 0.7 mm. At GFL Charles Airport: 0..3 mm.

Total rainfall for the month of September so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 72.9 mm. At GFL Charles Airport: 102.8 mm.

Sunset today 6:00 pm. Sunrise tomorrow: 5:53 am.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from between the east and southeast near 24 mph or 39 km/h, with occasional gusts.

Weather: Partly cloudy to cloudy and breezy with some scattered showers and possibly isolated thunderstorms at first. An increase in cloudiness with showers and thunderstorms is expected tomorrow.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 1:27 pm…High at 8:13 pm.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 2:54 pm….High at 9:20 pm.

Seas: Moderate to locally rough with waves and northerly to northeasterly swells 5 to 9 feet or 1.5 to 2.7 metres.

Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise EXTREME caution due to brisk winds and rough seas.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with some scattered showers and possibly isolated thunderstorms at first. An increase in cloudiness with showers and thunderstorms is expected tomorrow.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Moisture and instability in the lower atmosphere over the Eastern Caribbean will cause some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms over the islands during the forecast period.

A tropical wave located several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands continues to produce a large area of showers and thunderstorms. The wave is forecast to move quickly westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph for the next day or two, crossing the Windward Islands on Sunday. Although the system is currently disorganized, environmental conditions appear to be conducive for some development and a tropical depression could form later this weekend or early next week. A Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate this system this afternoon. Regardless of development, heavy rainfall is possible over much of the Lesser Antilles over the weekend, and interests on those islands and Puerto Rico should monitor the progress of this disturbance.

At 11:00 am today, the centre of Tropical Storm Jerry was located near latitude 22.0 north, longitude 65.0 west or about 260 miles or 415 kilometres north northeast of San Juan Puerto Rico.

Tropical Storm Jerry poses no threat to Saint Lucia.

Another tropical wave located over the eastern Tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h.

A third tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa this weekend. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for development and a tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form early next week while the wave moves westward across the Eastern Tropical Atlantic.

