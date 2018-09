12 noon Saint Lucia weather report

12:00 NOON WEATHER REPORT

DATE: 25TH SEPTEMBER, 2018

FORECASTER: AVLON CHARLERY

PRESENT WEATHER AT HEWANORRA AIRPORT IS FAIR.

PRESENT WEATHER AT GFL CHARLES AIRPORT IS PARTLY CLOUDY.

PRESENT TEMPERATURE AT HEWANORRA AIRPORT IS 32 C OR 90 F.

LAST NIGHT’S MINIMUM TEMPERATURE AT HEWANORRA AIRPORT WAS 28 C OR 82 F.

WIND AT HEWANORRA AIRPORT IS BLOWING FROM THE EAST AT 20 MPH OR 31 KM/H.

RAINFALL IN THE 24 HOUR PERIOD THAT ENDED AT 8:00 AM TODAY:

AT HEWANORRA AIRPORT: TRACE. AT GFL CHARLES:0.2 MM

TOTAL RAINFALL FOR THE MONTH OF SEPTEMBER:

AT HEWANORRA AIRPORT: 41.8 MM. AT GFL CHARLES:119.1 MM

SUNSET TODAY: 5:57 PM

SUNRISE TOMORROW: 5:53 AM

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

WINDS WILL BE BLOWING FROM EAST AT ABOUT 22 MPH OR 35 KM/H.

WEATHER: PARTLY CLOUDY TO CLOUDY SKIES WITH SOME SCATTERED SHOWERS AND A CHANCE OF ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

TIDES FOR CASTRIES HARBOUR: HIGH AT 03:56 PM… LOW AT 09:48 PM

TIDES FOR VIEUX FORT BAY: HIGH AT 05:03 PM… LOW AT 11:15 PM

SEAS: MODERATE WITH WAVES 4 TO 6 FEET 1.2 TO 1.8 METRES.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

PARTLY CLOUDY TO CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS AND A CHANCE OF ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

A TROPICAL WAVE IS EXPECTED TO BRING CLOUDINESS AND SHOWER ACTIVITY OVER THE ISLANDS DURING THE FORECAST PERIOD.

THE REMNANTS OF KIRK IS ABOUT 800 MILES OR 1200 KILOMETERS EAST OF SAINT LUCIA AND IS MOVING WEST AT ABOUT 23 MPH OR 37 KM/H. THIS SYSTEM COULD REDEVELOP INTO A TROPICAL CYCLONE DURING THE NEXT DAY OR TWO. REMNANT KIRK IS EXPECTED TO PRODUCE GUSTY WINDS AND LOCALLY HEAVY RAINS, OVER THE ISLANDS, EVEN IF THE SYSTEM DOES NOT REDEVELOP INTO A TROPICAL CYCLONE.

RESIDENTS AND INTERESTS IN AND AROUND SAINT LUCIA AND THE REST OF THE EASTERN CARIBBEAN ISLANDS ARE STRONGLY ADVISED TO CONTINUE MONITORING THIS SYSTEM.

ANOTHER TROPICAL WAVE OVER THE EASTERN ATLANTIS IS MOVING WESTWARD AT ABOUT 17 MPH OR 28 KM/H.