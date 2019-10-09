12 noon October 9, 2019 Saint Lucia weather update

Share This On:

12:00 noon weather report

Date: 09th October 2019

Forecaster: E. Francis

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is fair.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is partly cloudy.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 32 °C or 90 °F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 28 ° C or 82 °F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east southeast at 21 mph or 33 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 8:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: Trace. At GFL Charles Airport: 1.0 mm.

Total rainfall for the month of October so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 16.0 mm.

At GFL Charles Airport: 29.8 mm.

Sunset Today: 5:48 pm. Sunrise tomorrow: 5:54 am.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from between the east and east southeast near 20 mph or 31 km/h, becoming lighter at times.

Weather: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: High at 1:40 pm…Low at 6:53 pm.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: High at 2:47 pm…Low at 8:20 pm.

Seas: Moderate to locally rough with waves and northerly to northeasterly swells 5 to 8 feet or 1.5 to 2.4 metres.

Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution due to rough seas.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms over the southern portion of the Lesser Antilles. Elsewhere, fair to partly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

The Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is expected to remain active over the southern portion of the Lesser Antilles.

Two tropical waves located over the eastern and far eastern tropical Atlantic are moving westward near 12 and 9 mph or 19 and 15 km/h, respectively.

