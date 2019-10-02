Don't Miss
12 noon October 2, 2019 Saint Lucia weather update

By Saint Lucia Met. Services
October 2, 2019

12:00 noon Weather Report
Date: 02nd October 2019
Forecasters: Thomas Auguste

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is partly cloudy with showers nearby.
Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is partly cloudy.
Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 32 °C or 90 °F.
Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 27 °C or 81 °F.
Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the southeast at 20 mph or 31 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 8:00 am today:
At Hewanorra Airport: Nil. At GFL Charles Airport: Nil.
Total rainfall for the month of October so far:
At Hewanorra Airport: Nil. At GFL Charles Airport: Nil.

Sunset today: 5:52 pm. Sunrise tomorrow: 5:53 am.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS
Winds will be blowing from near east at about 18 mph or 29 km/h.
Weather: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a few showers for the remainder of today. Tomorrow, conditions are expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy with some scattered showers, and a chance of thunderstorms during the afternoon and night.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA
Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at present… High at 6:00 pm.
Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 1:01 pm… High at 7:07 pm.
Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 3 to 5 feet or 0.9 to 1.5 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES
Fair to partly cloudy skies with a few showers today becoming increasingly cloudy tomorrow with some scattered showers and a chance of thunderstorms.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK
Moisture and instability in the lower atmosphere over the Eastern Caribbean will cause a few showers over the islands today.

A tropical wave located a few hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles is moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h. This wave is expected to bring cloudy conditions with showers and a few thunderstorms over the islands from Thursday continuing into Friday.

Another tropical wave located over the eastern tropical Atlantic is also moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h.

