12 noon October 19, 2019 Saint Lucia weather update

Date: 19th October 2019

Forecasters: Maclean Jn Baptiste

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is fair.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is fair.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 31 °C or 88 °F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 24 ° C or 75 °F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east-southeast at 16 mph or 26 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 8:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 8.6 mm.

At GFL Charles Airport: 2.2 mm.

Total rainfall for the month of October so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 50.4 mm.

At GFL Charles Airport: 115.1 mm.

Sunset today: 5:42 pm. Sunrise tomorrow: 5:55 am.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from between the east and east-southeast near 15 mph or 24 km/h, becoming lighter at times.

Weather: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a few light showers.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at present… High at 6:43 pm.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 1:35 pm… High at 7:50 pm.

Seas: Moderate with waves 4 to 6 feet or 1.2 to 1.8 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Fair skies, becoming cloudy at times with a few scattered showers.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Moisture and instability in the lower atmosphere over the Eastern Caribbean region will cause a few showery periods over parts of the island chain, during the next 24 hours.

Two tropical waves located over the central and far eastern tropical Atlantic are moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h.

