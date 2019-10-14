Don't Miss
190,000+ Facebook fans; millions of page views every month, locally and worldwide — St. Lucia News Online… still ‘The People’s Choice’ :)

12 noon October 14, 2019 Saint Lucia weather update

By Saint Lucia Met Services
October 14, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

12:00 noon Weather Report
Date: 14th October 2019
Forecaster: Glenn Antoine

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is fair.
Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is fair.
Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 32 °C or 90 °F.
Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 25 ° C or 77 °F.
Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east-southeast at 17 mph or 28 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 8:00 am today:
At Hewanorra Airport: 2.6 mm. At GFL Charles Airport: 11.6 mm.
Total rainfall for the month of October so far:
At Hewanorra Airport: 18.7 mm.
At GFL Charles Airport: 43.7 mm.

Sunset today: 5:45 pm. Sunrise tomorrow: 5:54 am.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS
Winds will be blowing from between the east and east—southeast near 18 mph or 30 km/h.

Weather: Fair to partly cloudy skies, with a few brief isolated showers.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA
Tides for Castries Harbour: High at 3:47 pm…Low at 10:04 pm.
Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: High at 4:54 pm…Low at 11:31 pm.
Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 3 to 6 feet or 0.9 to 1.8 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES
Fair to partly cloudy skies, with widely scattered showers.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK
A tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic is producing disorganized cloudiness and thunderstorms. This wave has a low chance of development during the next 5 days, while it moves westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h.

A strong tropical wave located over the far eastern tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next couple of days.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.