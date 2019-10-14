12 noon October 14, 2019 Saint Lucia weather update

Share This On:

12:00 noon Weather Report

Date: 14th October 2019

Forecaster: Glenn Antoine

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is fair.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is fair.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 32 °C or 90 °F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 25 ° C or 77 °F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east-southeast at 17 mph or 28 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 8:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 2.6 mm. At GFL Charles Airport: 11.6 mm.

Total rainfall for the month of October so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 18.7 mm.

At GFL Charles Airport: 43.7 mm.

Sunset today: 5:45 pm. Sunrise tomorrow: 5:54 am.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from between the east and east—southeast near 18 mph or 30 km/h.

Weather: Fair to partly cloudy skies, with a few brief isolated showers.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: High at 3:47 pm…Low at 10:04 pm.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: High at 4:54 pm…Low at 11:31 pm.

Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 3 to 6 feet or 0.9 to 1.8 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Fair to partly cloudy skies, with widely scattered showers.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

A tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic is producing disorganized cloudiness and thunderstorms. This wave has a low chance of development during the next 5 days, while it moves westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h.

A strong tropical wave located over the far eastern tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next couple of days.

