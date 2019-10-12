12 noon October 12, 2019 Saint Lucia weather update

Share This On:

Pin 0 Shares

12:00 noon Weather Report

Date: 12th October 2019

Forecasters: Vigil Saltibus & Lemuel O’Shaughnessy

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is partly cloudy.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is fair.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 32 °C or 90 °F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 25 ° C or 77 °F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the southeast at 15 mph or 24 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 8:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 0.1 mm.

At GFL Charles Airport: nil.

Total rainfall for the month of October so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 16.1 mm. A

t GFL Charles Airport: 32.1 mm.

Sunset today: 5:46 pm. Sunrise tomorrow: 5:54 am.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from between the east and southeast near 12 mph or 19 km/h, becoming lighter at times.

Weather: Fair skies, becoming cloudy at times with a few showers and a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: High at 2:55 pm… Low at 8:53 pm.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: High at 4:02 pm… Low at 10:20 pm.

Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 2 to 5 feet or 0.6 to 1.5 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Partly cloudy to cloudy at times with some scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms over the Leeward Islands. Elsewhere, fair skies, becoming cloudy at times with a few showers and a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

A moist and marginally unstable atmosphere will produce a chance of isolated thunderstorms and some scattered showers across the Eastern Caribbean during the next 24 hours.

An approaching tropical wave located a few hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles is moving westward near 12 mph or 19 km/h. The wave is expected to generate a few cloudy periods with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms over the islands from Sunday.

Another tropical wave located over the far eastern tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 12 mph or 19 km/h.

( 0 ) ( 0 )