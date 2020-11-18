12 noon November 18, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

12:00 noon Weather Report

Date: 18th November 2020

Forecaster: Vigil Saltibus

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is fair.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is partly cloudy.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 30°C or 86°F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 27°C or 81°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 16 mph or 26 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 8:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 0.3 mm. At GFL Charles Airport: 7.4 mm.

Total rainfall for the month of November so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 160.5 mm. At GFL Charles Airport: 299.9 mm.

Sunset today: 5:32 pm. Sunrise tomorrow: 6:06 am.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from the east near 20 mph or 31 km/h.

Weather: Partly cloudy to cloudy at times with occasional scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides are advised to continue to be vigilant and exercise caution.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at present….High at 5:34 pm.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 12:24 pm…High at 6:41 pm.

Seas: Moderate with waves 4 to 6 feet or 1.2 to 1.8 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Partly cloudy to cloudy at times with widely scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Moisture and instability, associated with a mid to upper-level trough system and a tropical wave, will produce occasionally skies with widely scattered showers and possibly isolated thunderstorms over the Eastern Caribbean islands during the next 24 hours.

A second tropical wave located over the eastern Tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 20 mph or 31 km/h.

