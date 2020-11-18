12 noon November 18, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

12:00 noon Weather Report
Date: 18th November 2020
Forecaster: Vigil Saltibus
Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is fair.
Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is partly cloudy.
Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 30°C or 86°F.
Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 27°C or 81°F.
Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 16 mph or 26 km/h.
Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 8:00 am today:
At Hewanorra Airport: 0.3 mm. At GFL Charles Airport: 7.4 mm.
Total rainfall for the month of November so far:
At Hewanorra Airport: 160.5 mm. At GFL Charles Airport: 299.9 mm.
Sunset today: 5:32 pm. Sunrise tomorrow: 6:06 am.
FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS
Winds will be blowing from the east near 20 mph or 31 km/h.
Weather: Partly cloudy to cloudy at times with occasional scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.
Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides are advised to continue to be vigilant and exercise caution.
MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA
Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at present….High at 5:34 pm.
Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 12:24 pm…High at 6:41 pm.
Seas: Moderate with waves 4 to 6 feet or 1.2 to 1.8 metres.
FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES
Partly cloudy to cloudy at times with widely scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.
TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK
Moisture and instability, associated with a mid to upper-level trough system and a tropical wave, will produce occasionally skies with widely scattered showers and possibly isolated thunderstorms over the Eastern Caribbean islands during the next 24 hours.
A second tropical wave located over the eastern Tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 20 mph or 31 km/h.