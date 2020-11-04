12 noon Nov. 4, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

12:00 noon Weather Report

Date: 04th November 2020

Forecaster: Vigil Saltibus

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is fair.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is cloudy with light showers.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 31°C or 88°F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 27°C or 81°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 23 mph or 37 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 8:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: Nil. At GFL Charles Airport: 0.3 mm.

Total rainfall for the month of November so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 41.8 mm. At GFL Charles Airport: 40.8 mm.

Sunset today: 5:35 pm Sunrise tomorrow: 5:59 am.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from the east near 21 mph or 33 km/h.

Weather: Fair to partly cloudy, hazy and breezy with a few brief showers.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at present….High at 5:17 pm.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 12:15 pm….High at 6:24 pm.

Seas: Moderate to locally rough with waves 5 to 7 feet or 1.5 to 2.1 metres.

Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution due to reduced visibility, brisk winds and above normal seas.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Fair to partly cloudy, hazy and breezy with a few brief showers.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

The Atlantic High Pressure System will continue to maintain moderate to brisk easterly winds across the Eastern Caribbean region during the next couple of days. Patches of low level cloud drifting along this wind flow will trigger a few showers over the islands during the next 24 hours.

A layer of moderate Saharan dust will cause hazy conditions to persist over the region for the next few days.

Two tropical waves located over the western and central Tropical Atlantic are moving westward near 12 mph or 19 km/h.

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected over the tropical Atlantic during the next five days.

( 0 ) ( 0 )