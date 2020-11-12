12 noon Nov. 12, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

12:00 noon Weather Report

Date: 12th November 2020

Forecasters: Hyacinthia Camille & Venantius Descartes

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is partly cloudy.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is partly cloudy.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 30°C or 86°F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 26°C or 79°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east northeast at 16 mph or 26 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 8:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 8.5 mm At GFL Charles Airport: 4.0 mm.

Total rainfall for the month of November so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 95.7 mm At GFL Charles Airport: 175..8 mm.

Sunset today: 5:33 pm. Sunrise tomorrow: 6:03 am.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from between the east northeast and east near 18 mph or 30 km/h.

Weather: Partly cloudy skies, becoming cloudy at times with some scattered showers.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: High at 1:19 pm… Low at 7:32 pm.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: High at 2:26 pm… Low at 8:59 pm.

Seas: Moderate with waves 4 to 6 feet or 1.2 to 1.8 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

The lower atmosphere over the Eastern Caribbean is expected to remain relatively moist and unstable over the next couple of days. An increase in cloudiness and shower activity is expected over the weekend. This will result in some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms over our region.

( 0 ) ( 0 )