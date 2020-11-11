12 noon Nov. 11, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

12:00 noon Weather Report

Date: 11th November 2020

Forecaster: Vigil Saltibus

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is cloudy with showers nearby.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is cloudy.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 30°C or 86°F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 27°C or 81°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the northeast at 16 mph or 26 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 8:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: nil. At GFL Charles Airport: 1.1 mm.

Total rainfall for the month of November so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 87.2 mm. At GFL Charles Airport: 171.8 mm.

Sunset today: 5:33 pm Sunrise tomorrow: 6:03 am

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from between the east and northeast near 20 mph or 31 km/h.

Weather: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with some scattered showers which may be locally heavy in some locations, and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides are advised to continue to be vigilant since these hazards are still possible over the next couple of days.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: High at 12:42 pm… Low at 6:36 pm.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: High at 01:49 pm… Low at 8:03 pm.

Seas: Moderate with waves 4 to 6 feet or 1.2 to 1.8 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Cloudy to overcast skies with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms over the northern Windward and Leeward Islands. Further south, it will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times with some scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

High levels of moisture and instability along with favourable upper-level conditions will continue to produce scattered showers and thunderstorm activity around the islands during the next few days.

A low-level trough just east of the Lesser Antilles is expected to bring an increase in cloudiness, showers and thunderstorms across the region from Friday.

