12 noon June 6, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

12:00 noon Weather Report

Date: 06th June 2020

Forecaster: Avlon Charlery

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is cloudy.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is partly cloudy.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 31°C or 79°F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 26°C or 79°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 21 mph or 33 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 8:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 4.3 mm At GFL Charles: 4.4 mm

Total rainfall for the month of June so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 7.1 mm At GFL Charles:10.2 mm

Sunset today: 6:30 pm Sunrise tomorrow: 5:34 am

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from the east near 15 mph or 24 km/h.

Weather: Partly cloudy skies, becoming cloudy at times with a few scattered showers. There is a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: High at 5:07 pm… Low at 09:27 pm

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: High at 6:14 pm… Low at 10:54 pm

Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 3 to 5 feet or 0.9 to 1.5 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Over the Leeward islands, Partly cloudy skies with some scattered showers. Further south, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Moisture and instability trailing a tropical wave will cause some cloudy periods, showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly over the southern half of the Lesser Antilles during the next 24 hours.

Two other tropical waves located over the western and central Tropical Atlantic are both moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h.

