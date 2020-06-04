12 noon June 4, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

Share This On:

12:00 noon Weather Report

Date: 04th June 2020

Forecaster: Webster Gajadhar

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is fair and hazy.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is partly cloudy and hazy.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 31°C or 88°F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 27°C or 81°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 20 mph or 31 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 8:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 0.5 mm.

Total rainfall for the month of June so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 2.8 mm.

Sunset today: 6:30 pm. Sunrise tomorrow: 5:34 am.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from between the east and east-northeast near 20 mph or 31 km/h.

Weather: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy with brief isolated showers at first.

An increase in cloudiness and showers is expected from tonight into tomorrow.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: High at 3:31 pm….Low at 8:00 pm.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: High at 4:38 pm…Low at 9:27 pm.

Seas: Moderate with waves 4 to 6 feet or 1.2 to 1.8 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Fair to partly cloudy and hazy with a few showers at first. An increase in cloudiness and showers is expected from tonight into tomorrow.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Low-level clouds drifting along a moderate easterly wind flow will cause a few showers over the Lesser Antilles today.

A tropical wave located just east of the Lesser Antilles is moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h. This wave is expected to cause an increase in cloudiness and showers over the Eastern Caribbean from tonight into Friday.

Another tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 17 mph or 28 km/h.

Tropical Depression Cristobal continues to affect southeastern Mexico and poses no threat to the Eastern Caribbean region. Elsewhere, tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

