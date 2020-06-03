12 noon June 3, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

Share This On:
12:00 noon Weather Report
Date: 03rd June 2020
Forecaster: Vigil Saltibus
Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is partly cloudy.
Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 31°C or 88°F.
Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 27°C or 81°F.
Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 17 mph or 28 km/h.
Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 8:00 am today:
At Hewanorra Airport: 1.1 mm At GFL Charles Airport: trace.
Total rainfall for the month of June so far:
At Hewanorra Airport: 2.3 mm At GFL Charles Airport: trace.
Sunset today: 6:29 pm. Sunrise tomorrow: 5:34 am.
FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS
Winds will be blowing from between the east and east-northeast near 20 mph or 31 km/h.
Weather: Fair skies, occasionally becoming cloudy with a few showers.
MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA
Tides for Castries Harbour: High at 2:37 pm…Low at 7:17 pm.
Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: High at 3:44 pm…Low at 8:44 pm.
Seas: Moderate with waves 4 to 6 feet or 1.2 to 1.8 metres.
FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES
Fair skies, occasionally becoming cloudy with a few scattered showers.
TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK
Low-level clouds drifting along a moderate easterly wind flow will cause a few showers over the Lesser Antilles during the next 24 hours.
A tropical wave located several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles is moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h.. This system is expected to cause an increase in cloudiness and showers over the Eastern Caribbean region from late Thursday into Friday.
A second tropical wave located over the eastern tropical Atlantic is also moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h.
Tropical Storm Cristobal, the third tropical cyclone of the 2020 hurricane season formed over the Gulf of Mexico yesterday. This system poses no threat to the Eastern Caribbean region.
