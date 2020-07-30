12 noon July 30, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

12:00 noon Weather Report

Date: 30th July 2020

Forecaster: Webster Gajadhar

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is cloudy with showers nearby.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is partly cloudy.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 31°C or 88°F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 28°C or 82°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east-southeast at 21 mph or 33 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 8:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 2.9 mm. At GFL Charles Airport: 4.1 mm.

Total rainfall for the month of July so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 130.9 mm. At GFL Charles Airport: 134.0 mm.

Sunset today: 6:32 pm. Sunrise tomorrow: 5:47 am.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from between the southeast and east near 18 mph or 30 km/h.

Weather: Partly cloudy skies, becoming cloudy at times with a few scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: High at 1:37 pm…Low at 5:33 pm.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: High at 2:44 pm…Low at 7:00 pm.

Seas: Moderate to locally rough with waves 5 to 7 feet or 1.5 to 2.1 metres

this afternoon, becoming moderate with waves 4 to 6 feet or 1.2 to 1.8 metres from tonight.

Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution due to above normal seas.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered showers and possibly isolated thunderstorms over the Virgin and Leeward Islands. Further south, fair to occasionally cloudy with a few scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Tropical Storm Isaias will continue to affect Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas during the next 24 hours. The storm is moving toward the northwest near 20 mph or 31 km/h and does not pose a direct threat to the Lesser Antilles. However, moisture and instability trailing this system will cause occasional cloudiness, showers and possibly isolated thunderstorms mainly over the Virgin and Leeward Islands today.

A tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h.

A second tropical wave located over the eastern tropical Atlantic is producing an area of concentrated showers and thunderstorms. This system is moving westward near 17 mph or 28 km/h and has a low chance of development during the next five days.