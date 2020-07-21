12 noon July 21, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

12:00 noon Weather Report

Date: 21st July 2020

Forecaster: Lemuel O’Shaughnessy

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is fair.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is partly cloudy.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 31°C or 88°F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 26°C or 79°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 22 mph or 35 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 8:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 1.2 mm At GFL Charles Airport: 2.1 mm.

Total rainfall for the month of July so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 73.6 mm At GFL Charles Airport: 64.4 mm.

Sunset today: 6:35 pm Sunrise tomorrow: 5:45 am.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from the east near 20 mph or 31 km/h.

Weather: Fair to partly cloudy skies, with a few showers during the night and early morning.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: High at 5:07 pm… Low at 09:39 pm.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: High at 6:14 pm… Low at 11:06 pm.

Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 3 to 5 feet or 0.9 to 1.5 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Over the southern Windward Islands and areas further south, it will be occasionally cloudy skies with some scattered showers and possibly isolated thunderstorms. Elsewhere it will be fair to partly cloudy with a few showers.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

A tropical wave located a few hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles is moving westward near 17 mph or 28 km/h. This wave is expected to produce occasional cloudiness, scattered showers and possible thunderstorms over the extreme southern portion of the region during the next 24 hours.

A tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic that was previously associated with a low-pressure system has moved ahead of the low and continues westward near 17 mph or 28 km/h. This wave is expected to affect the Eastern Caribbean region by Friday.

Meanwhile, the low-pressure system has become better organized and could form a tropical depression later today. The Saint Lucia Met Services is closely monitoring the progress of this system.