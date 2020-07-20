12 noon July 20, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

12:00 noon Weather Report

Date: 20th July 2020

Forecaster: Webster Gajadhar

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is cloudy with light showers.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is partly cloudy.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 31°C or 88°F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 26°C or 79°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the southeast at 16 mph or 26 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 8:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 1.2 mm. At GFL Charles Airport: 0.6 mm.

Total rainfall for the month of July so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 72.4 mm. At GFL Charles Airport: 62.3 mm.

Sunset today: 6:35 pm. Sunrise tomorrow: 5:45 am.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from between the east and east-southeast near 17 mph or

28 km/h, becoming lighter at times.

Weather: Occasionally cloudy skies with some scattered showers and possibly isolated thunderstorms this afternoon into tonight, becoming mostly fair after midnight.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: High at 4:28 pm…Low at 8:51 pm.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: High at 5:35 pm…Low at 10:18 pm.

Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 3 to 5 feet or 0.9 to 1.5 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Over the Leeward and northern Windward Islands, fair to partly cloudy with a few showers. Over the central Windward Islands and areas further south, partly cloudy to cloudy with some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms this afternoon into tonight, becoming fair to partly cloudy with a few showers after midnight.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

A weak tropical wave will cause occasional cloudiness, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms over the southern half of the Eastern Caribbean during the next 12 hours.

Another tropical wave located over the central Tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 12 mph or 19 km/h.

A third tropical wave also located over the central Tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h. This system has a low chance for development during the next five days.