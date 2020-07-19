12 noon July 19, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

12:00 pm Weather Report

Date: 19th July 2020

Forecaster: Emmanuel Descartes

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is fair.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is fair.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 30°C or 86°F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 27°C or 81°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 16 mph or 26 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 8:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: nil mm. At GFL Charles Airport: nil

Total rainfall for the month of July so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 71.2 mm. At GFL Charles Airport: 61.7 mm

Sunset today: 6:35 pm. Sunrise tomorrow: 5:45 am.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from the east near 15 mph or 24 km/h, becoming lighter at times.

Weather: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a few brief showers.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: High at 3:49 pm… Low at 8:06 pm.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: High at 4:56 pm… Low at 9:33 pm.

Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 2 to 5 feet or 0.6 to 1.5 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Fair to partly cloudy skies with a few showers.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Weak unstable conditions in the lower atmosphere over the region will cause a few showers during the forecast period.

A weak tropical wave located a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands is moving westward near 17 mph or 28 km/h. No significant rainfall is expected during the passage of this system.

Two other tropical waves located over the Central and Eastern Tropical Atlantic are moving westward near 17 mph or 28 km/h and 20 mph or 32 km/h, respectively.