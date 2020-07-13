12 noon July 13, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

WhatsApp Email 1 Shares

12:00 noon Weather Report

Date: 13th July 2020

Forecaster: Webster Gajadhar

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is partly cloudy and hazy.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is partly cloudy and hazy.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 31°C or 88°F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 26°C or 79°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 24 mph or 39 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 8:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 10.6 mm. At GFL Charles Airport: 6.0 mm.

Total rainfall for the month of July so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 49.7 mm. At GFL Charles Airport: 39.0 mm.

Sunset today: 6:36 pm. Sunrise tomorrow: 5:43 am.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from the east near 20 mph or 31 km/h.

Weather: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy, with a few brief showers.

Persons with dust allergies and respiratory illnesses are asked to be vigilant due to poor air quality.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 3:39 pm…High at 10:08 pm.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 5:06 pm…High at 11:15 pm.

Seas: Moderate with waves 4 to 6 feet or 1.2 to 1.8 metres.

Small craft operators are advised to exercise caution due to poor visibility.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Fair to partly cloudy and hazy, with a few brief showers.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

The Atlantic high-pressure system will generate moderate easterly winds across the Eastern Caribbean for the next few days.

Patches of low-level cloud drifting along with the wind flow will cause a few showers over the region during the next 24 hours.

A large plume of Saharan dust will continue to affect our region, causing a reduction in visibility and air quality for the next few days.

Two tropical waves located over the Central and Eastern Tropical Atlantic are both moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h.

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected over the Tropical Atlantic during the next five days.

