12 noon August 17, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

12:00 noon Weather Report

Date: 17th August 2020

Forecaster: Maclean Jn Baptiste

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is cloudy with light showers.

Present weather at George FL Charles Airport is cloudy with showers nearby.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 28°C or 82°F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 26°C or 79°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 26 mph or 43 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 8:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 3.3 mm George FL Charles Airport: Trace

Total rainfall for the month of August so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 43.8 mm George FL Charles Airport: 48.1 mm

Sunset today: 6:24 pm Sunrise tomorrow: 5:51 am

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from between the east-northeast and east near 23 mph or 37 km/h, with gusts near showers.

Weather: Cloudy to overcast at times with scattered showers, some of which may be heavy in some locations and isolated thunderstorms.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: High at 3:20 pm… Low at 7:53 pm.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: High at 4:27 pm… Low at 9:20 pm.

Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 3 to 5 feet or 0.9 to 1.5 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Cloudy to overcast skies with scattered moderate to heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Moisture and instability associated with a fast-moving tropical wave located just east of the Lesser Antilles will cause cloudiness, showers and isolated thunderstorms over the islands during the next 24 hours. This wave has a low chance of development during the next 48 hours.

A second tropical wave located over the Central Tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h.

Another tropical wave located over the far Eastern Tropical Atlantic is moving westward at 17 mph or 28 km/h. Environmental conditions are expected to become more conducive for the development of a tropical depression during the middle-to-latter part of this week while the system moves across the central tropical Atlantic.