12 noon August 11, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

12:00 noon Weather Report
Date: 11th August 2020
Forecasters: Hyacinthia Camille & Venantius Descartes
Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is cloudy.
Present weather at George FL Charles Airport is cloudy.
Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 32°C or 90°F.
Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 28°C or 82°F.
Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east-northeast at 18 mph or 30 km/h.
Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 8:00 am today:
At Hewanorra Airport: trace At George FL Charles Airport: trace.
Total rainfall for the month of August so far:
At Hewanorra Airport: 18.7 mm At George FL Charles Airport: 21.7 mm.
Sunset today: 6:27 pm Sunrise tomorrow: 5:50 am.
FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS
Winds will be blowing from between the east-northeast and east near 21 mph or 37 km/h.
Weather: Partly cloudy skies, becoming cloudy at times with some scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.
MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA
Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 2:22 pm… High at 09:01 pm.
Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 3:49 pm… High at 10:08 pm.
Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 3 to 5 feet or 0.9 to 1.5 metres.
FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES
Partly cloudy skies, becoming cloudy at times with scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.
TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK
A tropical wave will cause an increase in cloudiness, showers and thunderstorms over the region during the forecast period.
A second tropical wave located over the Central Tropical Atlantic. A tropical depression is likely to form during the next day or so while the disturbance moves westward to west-northwestward at around 15 mph across the tropical Atlantic.