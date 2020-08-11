12 noon August 11, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

12:00 noon Weather Report

Date: 11th August 2020

Forecasters: Hyacinthia Camille & Venantius Descartes

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is cloudy.

Present weather at George FL Charles Airport is cloudy.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 32°C or 90°F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 28°C or 82°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east-northeast at 18 mph or 30 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 8:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: trace At George FL Charles Airport: trace.

Total rainfall for the month of August so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 18.7 mm At George FL Charles Airport: 21.7 mm.

Sunset today: 6:27 pm Sunrise tomorrow: 5:50 am.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from between the east-northeast and east near 21 mph or 37 km/h.

Weather: Partly cloudy skies, becoming cloudy at times with some scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 2:22 pm… High at 09:01 pm.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 3:49 pm… High at 10:08 pm.

Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 3 to 5 feet or 0.9 to 1.5 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Partly cloudy skies, becoming cloudy at times with scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

A tropical wave will cause an increase in cloudiness, showers and thunderstorms over the region during the forecast period.

A second tropical wave located over the Central Tropical Atlantic. A tropical depression is likely to form during the next day or so while the disturbance moves westward to west-northwestward at around 15 mph across the tropical Atlantic.