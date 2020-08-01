12 noon August 1, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

12:00 noon Weather Report
Date: 1st August 2020
Forecaster: Avlon Charlery
Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is fair.
Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is partly cloudy.
Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 31°C or 88°F.
Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 26°C or 79°F.
Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east southeast at 14 mph or 22 km/h.
Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 8:00 am today:
At Hewanorra Airport: trace At GFL Charles: nil
Total rainfall for the month of July:
At Hewanorra Airport: 134.5 mm At GFL Charles:138.1 mm
Sunset today: 6:32 pm Sunrise tomorrow: 5:48 am
FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS
Winds will be blowing from the east-southeast near 12 mph or 19 km/h, becoming lighter at times.
Weather: Fair to Partly cloudy skies with a few showers. There is a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.
MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA
Tides for Castries Harbour: High at 3:13 pm…Low at 7:24 pm
Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: High at 4:20 pm…Low at 8:51 pm
Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 3 to 5 feet or 0.9 to 1.5 meters.
FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES
Partly cloudy with some scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.
TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK
Low-level moisture, coupled with light southeasterly winds across the Windward islands, will trigger some afternoon showers and possible isolated thunderstorms over the islands.
A tropical wave located about 600 miles east of the Lesser Antilles continues to produce a few disorganized showers. Environment conditions are forecast to become more conducive for development in a day or two and a tropical depression could form early next week. This system is forecast to turn northwestward and then northward over the western Atlantic, north of the Leeward Islands.
At 11:00 am today, the centre of Tropical Depression Ten was located near latitude 18.6 north, longitude 22.2 west. The depression is moving toward the northwest near 14 mph or 22 km/h and is expected to weaken and become a remnant low later today. Tropical Depression Ten does not pose a threat to the Lesser Antilles