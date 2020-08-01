12 noon August 1, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

12:00 noon Weather Report

Date: 1st August 2020

Forecaster: Avlon Charlery

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is fair.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is partly cloudy.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 31°C or 88°F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 26°C or 79°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east southeast at 14 mph or 22 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 8:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: trace At GFL Charles: nil

Total rainfall for the month of July:

At Hewanorra Airport: 134.5 mm At GFL Charles:138.1 mm

Sunset today: 6:32 pm Sunrise tomorrow: 5:48 am

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from the east-southeast near 12 mph or 19 km/h, becoming lighter at times.

Weather: Fair to Partly cloudy skies with a few showers. There is a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: High at 3:13 pm…Low at 7:24 pm

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: High at 4:20 pm…Low at 8:51 pm

Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 3 to 5 feet or 0.9 to 1.5 meters.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Partly cloudy with some scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Low-level moisture, coupled with light southeasterly winds across the Windward islands, will trigger some afternoon showers and possible isolated thunderstorms over the islands.

A tropical wave located about 600 miles east of the Lesser Antilles continues to produce a few disorganized showers. Environment conditions are forecast to become more conducive for development in a day or two and a tropical depression could form early next week. This system is forecast to turn northwestward and then northward over the western Atlantic, north of the Leeward Islands.

At 11:00 am today, the centre of Tropical Depression Ten was located near latitude 18.6 north, longitude 22.2 west. The depression is moving toward the northwest near 14 mph or 22 km/h and is expected to weaken and become a remnant low later today. Tropical Depression Ten does not pose a threat to the Lesser Antilles