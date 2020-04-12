Don't Miss

12 cases of COVID-19 on St Kitts-Nevis

By Erasmus Williams
April 11, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — St Kitts and Nevis has 12 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.

Minister of State with responsibility for Health, Sen the Hon Wendy Phipps, made the disclosure on Friday afternoon.

“We now have 12 confirmed positives. The individual is an Indian national who happens to be of the age of 21 years old who had direct contact with a previously announced case,” said Phipps.

The person had been placed in quarantine since March 29 when he was first named a contact of a previously confirmed case and was sampled and tested.

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Caribbean

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.