12 cases of COVID-19 on St Kitts-Nevis

Share This On:

Share Pin 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — St Kitts and Nevis has 12 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.

Minister of State with responsibility for Health, Sen the Hon Wendy Phipps, made the disclosure on Friday afternoon.

“We now have 12 confirmed positives. The individual is an Indian national who happens to be of the age of 21 years old who had direct contact with a previously announced case,” said Phipps.

The person had been placed in quarantine since March 29 when he was first named a contact of a previously confirmed case and was sampled and tested.