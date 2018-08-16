11 designers to compete in Courts Fashionista Competition 2018

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – Eleven designers will be showcased during the fifth annual Courts Fashionista Competition!

The event will be held on Friday August 17th at Courts Marisule Complex from 3pm and is open to the general public.

Each finalist had the opportunity to visit one of the Courts stores to identify any product of their choice displayed at our branches. Designers were invited to draw a sketch of a piece of clothing which would represent the item chosen.

The competition which was open to both amateur and professional designers and gives aspiring designers the much needed platform to showcase their talent and skill. Being in its fifth year, the call for designers was well received with entries of beautiful and intricate designs and equal chances of capturing this year’s crown.

The Courts Fashionista Finalists 2018 Are!!!

Jonique Satenay, Beverly Ann Thomas, Renee Pologne, Tannel George, Euphemia Edmund, Ashley Prospere, Ignatia St. Brice, Leona Stanley, Ashley Imbert, Catherine Edmund and Emlin Emery.

This year, the winner of the Courts Fashionista Competition will walk away with $2500 in cash amongst other prizes.

The 1st Runner UP will walk away with $1000 and 2nd Runner Up will receive $500. All participants will be given tokens of appreciation for their participation. Courts, understanding the economic hardships being faced by a large number of aspiring designers will also present each participant with a cash voucher of $300 which will go towards purchasing much needed essential supplies needed to complete their designs.

We anticipate a competition of a very high standard as the judges points will be allotted to Creativity, Presentation, Originality, Similarity between sketch provided and actual design, Craftsmanship, Crowd response and biggest posse.

This year’s competition promises to be a bigger and better show! St Lucia’s aspiring designers have been waiting for the opportunity to showcase their skills and talent. We invite person to show their support by attending the Courts Fashionista competition 2018.

See you there!