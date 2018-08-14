106 not out for Choiseul resident (birthday greetings)
August 14, 2018
Octavia (Aggie ) Agustin Eugene of Ponyon, Choisuel is today, August 14, 2018, celebrating her 106th birthday, with greetings coming Theodora George. The centenarian has no children but hasone adopted daughter and three adopted grand children.
