103-year-old Saint Lucian passes away in the US

Share This On:
(St. Lucia News Online) –The Saint Lucia Diaspora Affairs Unit has announced the passing of a centenarian in the United States (U.S.)
Jane Duncan died on Saturday, April 11 at a nursing home.
She would have celebrated her 104th birthday in July.
The Unit said Duncan, who lived in Brooklyn since 1993 on Flatbush, had five children including one deceased son.
She is survived by four children Agatha Duncan, James Duncan, Wesley Duncan, and Isidore Duncan, as well as 23 grandchildren, and 26 great-grandchildren, the Unit disclosed.
“If you know the family, reach out in love… May she rest in the arms of her eternal Father,” the Unite said on its Facebook page.
Earlier in the week, the Diaspora Unit had also announced the passing of another Saint Lucian in the New York Diaspora, Reccie Regis.
Regis was originally from Dennery.
St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.
Headlines
- Saint Lucia loses another to COVID-19 overseas
- Shawn Edward and Dennery bid farewell to Matthew Joseph and Margaret Mathurin
- Saint Lucia Customs officer charged for illegal possession of gun and ammunition
- UPDATED: 44 arrested in Saint Lucia for breaking COVID-19 curfew
- LIAT extends suspension of passenger services
- Sagicor launches online camp for 4–10-year-old children during COVID-19
- Saint Lucia schools to re-open Monday, April 20 but ‘not in physical school-buildings’
- Saint Lucian appears in court for stabbing sisters
- Cabot Saint Lucia contributes $50,000 to St Lucia’s COVID-19 response