Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp for headlines +1758 712 6700!

102-year-old woman suspected of murder at retirement home in France

By BBC
May 23, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share9
+1
9 Shares

File image of elderly woman. * Getty Images

(BBC) — A 102-year-old woman is suspected of having murdered her 92-year-old neighbour in a French retirement home.

The suspected killer is now in a psychiatric hospital. Earlier she told one of the carers that she had “killed someone”, a prosecutor said.

A carer at the home in Chézy-sur-Marne, northern France, found the victim dead in bed, her face severely bruised.

The cause of death was “strangulation and blows to the head”, a post-mortem examination concluded.

The death was discovered just after midnight on Saturday by a carer, who found the victim lying in bed unconscious, AFP news agency reports.

The 102-year-old was “in a very agitated state, confused, and told the carer that she had killed someone”, AFP news agency reported, quoting the prosecutor.

Psychiatric tests are being done on the suspect, to determine whether or not she was criminally responsible for her actions at the time.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share9
+1
9 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.