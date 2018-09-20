$101,550 has been won on BIG 4

(PRESS RELEASE) – Big 4 has been on a winning streak for some time now and this week was no exception. A big $101,550 has been paid out to our gamers from Monday September 17th 2018 until now.

We at SNL are excited that gamers new and existing are winning each and every day with us. Winning continues with our Big 4 Press your Luck Summer promotion which is now on its 4th week. We just can’t wait to meet our 5 gamers who will battle it out to win their share of $80,000!

With a spend of $10 or more on Big 4, customers will receive a letter from the word WIN in addition to winning instant cash prizes daily. Customers who spell “WIN” will automatically qualify to participate in the grand final where they will compete for their share of the $80,000 prize. In the past two weeks the letter “I” had been released in the community of Soufriere. One lucky gamer Collinthia Henry has already come forward to claim her prize with her “WIN” ticket and is in the running to compete in the Press Your Luck Game show.

There is still one “I” out there in Soufriere waiting to be claimed by a lucky gamer. There are still three more “I’’s left to be won. This week the third letter “I” will be released, so be sure to look out for our updates via our social media platforms. The Press your Luck promotion will climax with an actual game show where five lucky customers will compete to find out which gamers will walk away with their share of the $80,000 prize. The game show will consist of two segments, the first segment will have an elimination round leaving only three participants with the chance to win 1st, 2nd and 3rd place cash prizes. That’s not all; the other two participants will each walk away with fantastic consolation prizes for making it to the finals.

The promotion continues until October 5th 2018. Redemptions will be open until October 26th 2018. Customers who spell “Win” should visit the SNL office in Sunny Acres. You really can’t miss out on winning with SNL. Follow our Facebook page Stlucianationalottery.com to find out about our winners, promotions and general information on the lottery.