100 recover from COVID-19 in Jamaica

(JAMAICA STAR) — Jamaica’s COVID-19 recoveries reached 100 in the last 24 hours, as ten additional persons were released from care, having returned two consecutive negative test results.

The last 24 hours also saw the island recording two new confirmed cases, bringing to 507 the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jamaica.

One of the two new cases is a female, aged 57 years, and the other is a six-year-old male. They are both from Kingston and St. Andrew and are contacts of confirmed cases.

Three hundred and four or 60% of the confirmed cases are females and 202 or 40% are males. They range in age from 2 months to 87 years.

The number of new samples tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours is 194, bringing the total number of samples tested on the island to 7,465.

Meanwhile, as at May 10, approximately 3,022 persons from the quarantined communities of St. Mary (Annotto Bay, Dover and Enfield) were assessed. Eighty-four samples were taken, with 66 results received. Of those 66 results, two were positive and 64 negative.

Eighteen results are pending.

