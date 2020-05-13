Don't Miss

100 recover from COVID-19 in Jamaica

By Jamaica Star
May 13, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Advertisement

(JAMAICA STAR) — Jamaica’s COVID-19 recoveries reached 100 in the last 24 hours, as ten additional persons were released from care, having returned two consecutive negative test results.

The last 24 hours also saw the island recording two new confirmed cases, bringing to 507 the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jamaica.

One of the two new cases is a female, aged 57 years, and the other is a six-year-old male. They are both from Kingston and St. Andrew and are contacts of confirmed cases.

Three hundred and four or 60% of the confirmed cases are females and 202 or 40% are males. They range in age from 2 months to 87 years.

The number of new samples tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours is 194, bringing the total number of samples tested on the island to 7,465.

Meanwhile, as at May 10, approximately 3,022 persons from the quarantined communities of St. Mary (Annotto Bay, Dover and Enfield) were assessed. Eighty-four samples were taken, with 66 results received. Of those 66 results, two were positive and 64 negative.

Eighteen results are pending.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Jamaica News

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.