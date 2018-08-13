100 former call center workers to find jobs with the Antigua government

(ANTIGUA NEWS ROOM) – The government says it will employ some people who have been displaced as a result of the close of the call center.

NCO closed on July 31st leaving close to 400 people without work.

The government was criticized for not doing enough for the former employees.

However, Chief of Staff Lionel Max Hurst says at least 100 of them will be employed by the government.

“The prime minister has made an arrangement to hire at least 100 of those young women because they are mainly young women.

Hurst said they will be employed as data entry clerks “because we are digitizing a lot of the records; births deaths, marriages and so forth.”

He did not give details about the application or selection process nor did he indicate when they will be hired.