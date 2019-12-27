Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

10-year-old girl dies of apparent heart attack on Delta flight

By New York Post
December 27, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share163
163 Shares

(NEW YORK POST) – A 10-year-old girl died after apparently going into cardiac arrest Thursday night on a Seattle-bound Delta flight moments after taking off from Los Angeles, according to reports.

The girl suffered the medical emergency aboard Flight 2423 shortly after takeoff, NBC Los Angeles reported. The plane returned to LAX, where paramedics pronounced the girl dead.

“Sadly, all efforts were futile, and the child was beyond medical help,” the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert.

The girl was identified as Janice Xu, Lt. David Smith of the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office told CNN. An autopsy will be performed in the next day or so, he said.

Police said there are no immediate indication of anything suspicious in the unidentified girl’s death.

The airline said it was working to find other accommodations for the rest of the passengers after the delay of several hours.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share163
163 Shares

More International News Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.