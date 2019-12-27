10-year-old girl dies of apparent heart attack on Delta flight

Share This On:
(NEW YORK POST) – A 10-year-old girl died after apparently going into cardiac arrest Thursday night on a Seattle-bound Delta flight moments after taking off from Los Angeles, according to reports.
The girl suffered the medical emergency aboard Flight 2423 shortly after takeoff, NBC Los Angeles reported. The plane returned to LAX, where paramedics pronounced the girl dead.
“Sadly, all efforts were futile, and the child was beyond medical help,” the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert.
The girl was identified as Janice Xu, Lt. David Smith of the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office told CNN. An autopsy will be performed in the next day or so, he said.
Police said there are no immediate indication of anything suspicious in the unidentified girl’s death.
The airline said it was working to find other accommodations for the rest of the passengers after the delay of several hours.
