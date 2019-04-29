10-year-old commits suicide in Guyana

Share This On:

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — Darshanie Roopnarine remains in a state of shock and has more questions than answers following the suicide of her 10-year-old son Rishie Mohabir known as ‘Raj’ Friday afternoon in Bush Lot Village, Corentyne Berbice.

The 35-year-old mother of five told News Room she left her son in a jovial mood flying his kite in the yard before she and other relatives ventured a few villages away for a fishing trip so they can prepare meals later.

“When we leaving to catch fish he ask to come but I say ‘no son you nah gon manage…[we have to] cross trench and suh.’ [He made] a small heart shape kite and then I tell he alright… eat when you done,” the distraught mother recalled to News Room.

The former student of Crabwood Creek Primary school was found dead by his 16-year-old sister in a shack in the yard.

The teen quickly alerted an older sister and neighbours.

The mother said she did not believe the news when a neighbour told her what happened.

“When me was catching fish, me neighbour come and say go home now you son [killed himself], so me say Uncle [you’re joking]”.

“I still didn’t believe…is when me reach home and see me start holler…Meh just left shock and sit down and lef right there next to he till the Police come.”

Roopnarine is at a loss for a reason as to why her youngest son would take his life.

She recalled that some time ago he “playfully” took a rope and wrapped it around his neck but she warned him that it was dangerous.

She explained that Raj lost his father when he was just six months old and since then she has been struggling to provide food and shelter for her children but still showed them love.

“Me does try and sacrifice fuh all of them and find and give them, me nah know why he guh do that. Me can’t say. Only God know why.

“I ask he sister them if he was ok. Them nah tell he nothing so [I don’t know]. He just tell [his sisters] that he going to pick mangoes.”

In light of the unfortunate incident, the mother is seeking assistance to help with the funeral for her son. The family can be reached on telephone number 626-2014.

