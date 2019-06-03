10 to represent Saint Lucia at CCCAN Swimming

Share This On:

The Saint Lucia Aquatics Federation has named a team of 10 swimmers for the 2019 Central American and Caribbean Swimming Championship. These swimmers made the qualifying mark of achieving a minimum of two AAA (Triple A) times.

Competing for a spot on the podium June 28 to July 2 at the Barbados Aquatic Centre will be 11-12 year old Karic Charles and Tristan Dorville; 13-14 year old Naima Hazell, Naekeisha Louis, Ziv Reynolds, and D’Andre Blanchard; and 15-17 year old Makaili Charlemagne, Jayhan Odlum Smith, Ethan Dyke Elliott, and Terrel Monplaisir.

Blanchard, Hazell, Louis, Charlemagne, Odlum Smith, and Dyke Elliott are returning members from the 2018 team, which captured silver and bronze medals through Hazell in the 11-12 girls 50m freestyle and Louis in the 11-12 girls 50m butterfly. Both swimmers belong to the Lightning Swim Club. Hazell, Blanchard, Dyke Elliott, and Odlum Smith all broke age-group national records whilst Hazell and Dyke Elliott also broke national records.

With an intense preparation schedule for the meet later this month, the team will visit Martinique for a training session and will be engaged with mental training and nutritional exercises.

Tessa Charles is expected to lead Team Saint Lucia alongside Coach Brian Charles with assistance from Chaperone and Masseuse Sabrina Odol.

Twenty-eight participating teams from all across the CCCAN region will attend the meet. These include strong swimming nations such as The Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago, Aruba, Panama, Jamaica, El Salvador, and the Cayman Islands.

