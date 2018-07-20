Don't Miss
St. Lucia News Online, the #1 online newspaper in Saint Lucia, connect with over 400,000 unique visitors

10 injured in knife attack by passenger on crowded bus in Germany

By Sky News
July 20, 2018
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

The attack happened on a bus in Germany

(SKY NEWS) – At least 10 people were injured, including three seriously, in a knife attack on a bus in Germany.

A man used the weapon to target fellow passengers on the crowded vehicle in the northern city of Luebeck before being overpowered and arrested.

“Luckily no-one was killed,” said Luebeck chief prosecutor Ulla Hingst.

A police car that happened to be nearby quickly reached the scene in Kuecknitz district, allowing officers to detain the perpetrator, reports said.

“One of the victims had just given up his place to an older woman, when the attacker stabbed him in the chest,” a witness was quoted as saying.

A flammable substance in a backpack left on the bus was found by investigators.

The bus driver told investigators that he stopped the vehicle and opened all the doors to let passengers out after noticing a fire in the rear-view mirror.

The suspect, who is thought to have been armed with a kitchen knife, is believed to be a 34-year-old man originally from Iran but now a German citizen.

He has lived in Luebeck, northeast of Hamburg, for years, Luebecker Nachrichten newspaper reported.

When the bus driver walked back to find out what was going on, he was punched by the assailant, Ms Hingst said.

Authorities have no immediate information on the assailant’s motive.

He is not believed to have been politically radicalised and there were no signs of a terrorist background, said officials.

Five of the victims are still receiving hospital treatment.

State police tweeted: “Nobody was killed. The perpetrator was overpowered and is now in police custody.”

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.