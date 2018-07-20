10 injured in knife attack by passenger on crowded bus in Germany

(SKY NEWS) – At least 10 people were injured, including three seriously, in a knife attack on a bus in Germany.

A man used the weapon to target fellow passengers on the crowded vehicle in the northern city of Luebeck before being overpowered and arrested.

“Luckily no-one was killed,” said Luebeck chief prosecutor Ulla Hingst.

A police car that happened to be nearby quickly reached the scene in Kuecknitz district, allowing officers to detain the perpetrator, reports said.

“One of the victims had just given up his place to an older woman, when the attacker stabbed him in the chest,” a witness was quoted as saying.

A flammable substance in a backpack left on the bus was found by investigators.

The bus driver told investigators that he stopped the vehicle and opened all the doors to let passengers out after noticing a fire in the rear-view mirror.

The suspect, who is thought to have been armed with a kitchen knife, is believed to be a 34-year-old man originally from Iran but now a German citizen.

He has lived in Luebeck, northeast of Hamburg, for years, Luebecker Nachrichten newspaper reported.

When the bus driver walked back to find out what was going on, he was punched by the assailant, Ms Hingst said.

Authorities have no immediate information on the assailant’s motive.

He is not believed to have been politically radicalised and there were no signs of a terrorist background, said officials.

Five of the victims are still receiving hospital treatment.

State police tweeted: “Nobody was killed. The perpetrator was overpowered and is now in police custody.”