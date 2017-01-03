Young man stabbed at Vieux Fort night club

A 20-year-old Vieux Fort man underwent emergency surgery Tuesday morning (Jan.3) after he was stabbed at a popular beach bar/night club, just outside the town, relatives have disclosed.
McGelan Joseph of Lewis Street, Vieux Fort is currently in serious but stable condition at St. Jude Hospital, relatives say.
Mina Joseph told St. Lucia News Online (SNO) that her brother was attacked by two known males while dancing on the stage inside Coastline, Sandy Beach. The incident occurred after 2 a.m.
Mina said based on the reports she gathered, her brother had no problems with the perpetrators. She believed he was attacked because of whom he was associated with.
She said her brother was at the club with friends who had a history with the attackers.
She went on to say that the stab wounds to her brother’s intestine caused internal bleeding, but the four-hour surgery was successful.
At least one person have been arrested, she said.
Young men, you'll killing the population when you'll kill each other, then there is no males left to continue the generation.please stop it please.love each other.