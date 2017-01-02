Young male hospitalised after alleged attempted suicide

STAFF REPORT – A teenager from the south of the island is battling for life after he allegedly drank a poisonous substance last night.
A relative of the 16-year-old told St. Lucia News Online (SNO) that the teen was admitted at St. Jude Hospital and his chances of survival are bleak.
“Doctor’s said he will die… They said he won’t survive. I don’t want to believe that…. I don’t know what’s his issue,” said the distraught relative, who promised to give more information later.
St. Lucia News Online will provide more information as it becomes available.
Why are these poisons so readily and easily available for anyone to obtain, whether suicidal or not.
Eagleyez, excuse me 16 years. What problems can he be baffling with so young.i believe that these youngsters should seek help from above. The LORD
Why is he batteling for his life when he wanted to die in the first place
That's quite an insensitive remark to post. If you understood depression and its effects you would refrain from making such statement.
Shut up you idiot!
First of the word is battling and do you know the situation which led him into doing it. You guys are quick to place judgement as much as he wanted to take his life he still has a spot on earth. A second chance at life is fair so he will learn how to deal with things differently...
Thank you ignorant fool educate yourself and get info first before making such poposterous comment.