Woman eager to get out of relationship with married man

Dear Willie: I’m in a relationship with a married man for the past six years and it’s really becoming stressful, and I’m tired and fed up. But every time I try to let go he just have a way of getting to me.

And I need help because I really want it to stop. After all, he is not giving up on his wife and he is not letting me give up. So please, help me.

Thank you so much.

Dear Miss: Wow, six years with somebody else’s man. Shouldn’t you be proud? Anyway, getting to the issue at hand.

By now, it is clear that the man does not care about your feelings, takes you for a sex toy, and is using you as much as possible.

You hit the nail on the head when you said “he is not giving up on his wife”. And you’re right. After six years, if hasn’t as yet, he won’t. And neither will his wife.

This is a losing battle my friend. Do you like someone taking you for a fool? A sexy toy? Think about it. Would you allow your daughter to be treated and used this way? To live this dirty life? No.

So, please build some courage and self-esteem and say enough is enough. Think about the negative aspects of this unhealthy, sinful relationship, whenever he tries to make you stay.

Do you want to be used by someone else’s man for another six years?

Willie

