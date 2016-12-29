WICB pays tribute to Sir Dwight Venner

PRESS RELEASE – The Board of Directors of the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) would like to pay tribute to the late Sir K Dwight Venner, the former Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank.
He died last Thursday (December 22) in St Lucia.
Sir Dwight could be described as “the quintessential supporter of West Indies Cricket. He loved the sport and often admitted that to become a member of the West Indies Cricket Team was one of his childhood dreams. He appreciated the challenges of the West Indies Cricket Board especially because he was such a dedicated regionalist,” said one Director, who worked closely with him.
“He was an eternal optimist focusing on what’s next to improve the lives and livelihoods of our West Indian society. He was most of all a humble, caring, and very generous man. His unparalleled contributions in his field would prove to set many challenging standards for many decades to come.”
The entire Board of Directors agree that “this region has lost a great leader but the anchor of his irrefutable legacy will forever hold in the annals of West Indian history.”
The Board wishes to extend sympathies to his immediate and extended family.